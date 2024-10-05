Stacy Keibler, an American model, actress, and former professional wrestler, boasts an impressive net worth of $25 million. While she has earned considerable wealth through her own career, her fortune also stems from her marriage to tech executive Jared Pobre. Known for her role in professional wrestling and her high-profile relationship with actor George Clooney, Keibler has built a multifaceted career that spans entertainment, entrepreneurship, and family life.

Stacy Keibler Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth October 14, 1979 Place of Birth Rosedale, Maryland Nationality American Profession Model, Actress, Former Professional Wrestler

Early Life

Stacy Ann-Marie Keibler was born on October 14, 1979, in Rosedale, Maryland, to parents Patricia and Gary Keibler. She began dance lessons at the tender age of three, mastering tap, ballet, and jazz. Her passion for performing began early, and she quickly transitioned to pageantry, winning the Miss Maryland Pre-Teen competition in 1990. Keibler attended St. Clement Mary Hofbauer School and later graduated from The Catholic High School of Baltimore.

After high school, she enrolled at Towson University, where she studied mass communication while taking on part-time modeling jobs and minor acting roles. During this period, she also became a cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens, marking her initial foray into the entertainment industry.

From WCW to WWE

Keibler’s interest in professional wrestling was sparked by her boyfriend at the time, Kris Cumberland. In 1999, she entered and won a nationwide contest hosted by World Championship Wrestling (WCW), securing a spot on the Nitro Girls dance troupe. Her role expanded beyond dancing, and she soon became an integral part of the WCW, including in-ring appearances and an on-screen relationship with David Flair.

Also Read: Rumer Willis Net Worth

In 2001, following the acquisition of WCW by World Wrestling Federation (WWF), Keibler transitioned to the WWF (later WWE) and became a fan favorite. She was drafted to the SmackDown! brand in 2002 and later joined Raw, participating in major storylines and captivating audiences with her athleticism and charisma. Keibler eventually left professional wrestling in 2006 to explore other opportunities but remained a recognizable figure in the WWE universe, making sporadic appearances.

Hollywood and Beyond

Outside of wrestling, Stacy Keibler carved a name for herself in entertainment. She served as the fitness editor for Stuff magazine, appearing on its cover twice and being featured on the Maxim Hot 100 list annually from 2005 to 2012. Her mainstream popularity surged when she competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2006, where she reached the finals and finished third.

Keibler’s acting credits include recurring roles on What About Brian (2007) and guest appearances on shows like George Lopez and October Road. Her appeal crossed over into video games, where she appeared as a character in more than ten wrestling games, further boosting her brand and influence.

Stacy Keibler Relationships

Stacy Keibler’s personal life has often been a topic of media interest. She dated Kris Cumberland from 1992 to 1997, followed by a relationship with David Flair while working in WCW. Afterward, she dated fellow WWE star Andrew “Test” Martin, and later, actor Geoff Stults, with whom she was in a relationship until 2010.

In 2011, she began dating George Clooney, which brought her even more media attention. However, the relationship ended in 2013. Later that year, she started dating long-time friend Jared Pobre, a successful technology executive. They married in a private ceremony in Mexico in 2014. Together, they have three children: a daughter born in 2014, a son in 2018, and another daughter in 2020.

Real Estate

Stacy Keibler and Jared Pobre have made significant real estate investments. In 2018, they sold their eight-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion for $26.5 million, having originally purchased it in 2014 for $20.5 million. The couple also owned another Beverly Hills property, which they sold in 2017 for $18.25 million.

In one notable incident, NFL star Cam Newton rented their home under the agreement that no parties would be held. However, Newton allegedly threw several large parties that caused damages. The Pobres subsequently filed a lawsuit, seeking $270,000 for damages, lost rent, and legal fees.

Stacy Keibler Net Worth

Stacy Keibler net worth is $25 million.