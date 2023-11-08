Stars Shine at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

The red carpet was a dazzling display of glitz and glamour as luminaries from the entertainment world converged for the prestigious Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

Hosted by the luxury fashion magazine, this annual event serves as a celebration of female achievement, with a focus on honoring women in film, music, and art.

One of the evening’s standout moments was the crowning of Jenna Ortega, known for her roles in Netflix’s “Wednesday” and “Scream,” as the Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The young talent’s stellar contributions to the world of entertainment were duly recognized.

Alessia Russo, the English football star whose heroic performances during the Women’s World Cup brought acclaim, was honored with the sportsperson award.

At the grand ballroom of London’s Claridge’s Hotel, these remarkable women took center stage, where they were joined by celebrated actress Olivia Colman.

The musician award went to the immensely talented Janelle Monae, an eight-time Grammy-nominated artist known for her genre-defying music. What set this moment apart was Monae’s eloquent recognition of being non-binary, highlighting the importance of diverse voices and representation in the industry.

The title of Artist of the Year was bestowed upon Marina Abramovic, a renowned performance artist. This year, she made history as the first woman to receive a major retrospective of her work at the prestigious Royal Academy.

Marina expressed her desire to break the glass ceiling, emphasizing the need for inclusivity and paving the way for future generations of women.

The campaigner of the year award was claimed by Patsy Stevenson, who gained recognition for her activism and was notably arrested during a Sarah Everard vigil.

The actress award was presented to the esteemed Emilia Clarke, known for her iconic role in “Game of Thrones.” Clarke emphasized the importance of fostering inclusivity and gender equality in the entertainment industry, stating that the evening served as a reminder of the need for greater diversity across the board.