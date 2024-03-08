State Agencies to Exclusively Air Radio, TV Adverts on KBC

The government has ordered all government agencies, independent commissions and public universities to exclusively air their TV and radio advertisements through State-owned broadcaster KBC.

This means all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that fall under the national government; independent commissions’ as well public universities will be required to advertise through the state-owned broadcaster.

It will have an impact on other private institutions which are already struggling.

The decision according to Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Edward Kisiangani is part of a wider strategy to ensure a smooth flow of public sector advertising services.

Kisiang’ani made the announcement on Friday highlighting that the directive aims to revive and change the fortunes of the struggling broadcaster.

The directive, according to Prof. Kisiangani, is in line with a Treasury circular issued on July 10, 2015, that communicated the Cabinet’s decision to centralize public sector advertising.

“In light of the foregoing, all public sector electronic (radio and television) advertisements from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that fall under the National Government, Independent Commissions and Public Universities shall be handled by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) upon authorization by the Government Advertising Agency (GM),” Kisiang’ani said in a circular to all Ministries dated March 7.

The PS added that the strategic move will likewise ensure that the State pays for advertising services promptly to avoid owing money to media houses.

“These strategies must also align with the government policy of reviving ailing public sector entities and ensuring that any public-private partnership is not skewed against public sector institutions,” he said.

“Going forward, therefore, it has been deemed prudent to initiate measures to ensure that as public sector advertisers seek to access their target audiences through campaigns and other statutory announcements, the Government leverages on the provisions within its realm to revive and fully utilize its institutions.”

The letter was addressed to principal secretaries, CEOs of state corporations, regulatory bodies and councils (SAGAs), independent commissions and vice chancellors of public varsities.

“The purpose of this communication, therefore, is to bring this new policy decision to your attention and to request you to take the necessary action as and when required,” he stated.

The adverts to be aired will, however, have to be cleared by the Government Advertising Agency which is tasked with coordinating all public sector advertisements.