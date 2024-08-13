State Lines up 90 Witnesses in Manslaughter Charges Against Shakahola Suspects 

The hearing of the manslaughter case kicked off Monday with the prosecution stating that it has lined up 90 witnesses, including children and adults, some of whom are protected.

The witnesses, including 13 protected ones, will paint a vivid picture in the mind of the court and uncover the inside story of the Shakahola forest, with the prosecution describing the event as the worst experience from religious extremism.

Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku heard that 429 bodies of men, women and children who starved themselves to death were discovered in shallow graves inside the Shakahola Forest within Langobaya in Malindi Sub-County.

The prosecution team indicated that it shall lead evidence showing how, in pursuit of the suicide pact, the accused persons had planned to die from starvation starting from the children, to their mothers, and finally their fathers, in a false belief of religious victory thereafter.

The prosecution told the court that Shakahola massacre prime suspect and his 93 co-accused played a key role in preaching extreme religious beliefs and practices that led to the loss of innocent lives in the Shakahola.

The Court heard that Mackenzie was the mastermind of the suicide pacts through the false religious teachings at his Good News International Church, where followers performed acts of starvation done with the settled intention of dying in pursuance of the suicide pact.

Ithuku heard that some 238 adults and over 191 innocent children, whose innocence had been taken advantage of, were starved to death by the suspects led by Mackenzie.

“The 429 victims of the pact with the accused persons, led by the 1st accused, are not just numbers. The case before you, your Honor, is not just for a trial, but for a reckoning. The case before you is not about a single crime but a web of atrocities woven by the accused persons, the 1st accused in particular. This case is about the exploitation of faith, the erosion of humanity, and the chilling cost of blind devotion,” they added.

The prosecution team further stated that they are certain that at the close of its case, the court shall have a clear view of the existence of the suicide pact and the religious pursuance thereof, leading to the culpability of each of the accused persons as charged.

“We will implore upon this Honorable Court to find, based on the entirety of the evidence presented, that each of the accused persons had arrived at the common intention to die, leading to the death of each of the victims.”

The court was also told that one of the 95 Shakahola massacre suspects charged with 238 counts of manslaughter, alongside the prime suspect Mackenzie, has died in custody at Shimo La Tewa Maximum Security Prison.

The prosecution team includes Senior Assistant DPP, Peter Kiprop; Assistant DPP Jami Yamina, Principal Prosecution Counsels, Alex Gituma, Juma Victor Owiti, and Betty Rubia and Prosecution Counsels Victor Simbi, Hilary Isiaho and Yassir Mohamed.

Mackenzie is facing multiple charges over the issue.

For instance, he and 94 co-accused were charged before Shanzu Law Courts with terrorism-related charges.

They denied all the five counts they are charged with, which include engaging in organized criminal activity, radicalization and facilitating the Commission of a Terrorist Act, and being in possession of an article connected with an Offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

It is alleged that on various dates between 2020 and 2023, the accused persons, who were members of the Good News International Ministries, an organized criminal group, engaged in organized criminal activities at Kwa Mackenzie area of Shakahola Forest, Chakama Location of Magarini Sub-County within Kilifi County, endangering lives and killing 429 members and followers.

They are also accused of promoting and/or adopting an extreme belief system for the purpose of facilitating ideologically based violence namely fasting to death by advancing religious change, which occurred between 2020 and 2023 at Shakahola Forest within Kilifi County.

The accused persons are also said to have facilitated the commission of a terrorist act by transporting the members and followers of Good News International Ministries between Shakahola Forest and Malindi Township within Kilifi County, thereby endangering their lives.