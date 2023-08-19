State Of Emergency Declared In British Columbia As Wildfires Threaten Homes

A state of emergency has been declared in Canada’s western province of British Columbia as a rapidly advancing wildfire poses a significant threat to homes in the vicinity of West Kelowna city.

Premier David Eby issued a stark warning, acknowledging the swift evolution of the situation and the impending challenges that lie ahead.

The McDougall Creek wildfire has expanded dramatically from 64 to 6,800 hectares within just 24 hours.

Approximately 4,800 individuals have been placed under evacuation orders as a response to the escalating danger.

Meanwhile, another massive wildfire has displaced around 22,000 residents – approximately half of the population – in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

The city of Yellowknife, the capital of the federal territory, is particularly impacted, as residents race to evacuate via air and road to escape the wildfire encroaching on the outskirts of the city.

Premier Eby expressed the gravity of the situation on X, previously known as Twitter, stating, “This year, we’re facing the worst #BCWildfire season ever.” This dire assessment led to the declaration of a provincial state of emergency to ensure rapid access to necessary resources and tools for supporting affected communities.

The evacuation efforts continue amid significant structural losses in the affected areas. The wildfire’s severity was underscored by West Kelowna’s fire chief, Jason Brolund, who characterized it as “devastating.” He revealed the strenuous overnight battle against the flames, stating, “We fought 100 years worth of fires all in one night.”

The community of Trader’s Cove, located north of West Kelowna, has particularly borne the brunt of this disaster. While no fatalities have been reported thus far, the situation remains critical.

Local resident Juliana Loewen shared her experience, describing how the fire’s progression resembled an “ominous cloud of destruction.” Some residents were forced to seek refuge in Okanagan Lake as the flames engulfed their surroundings, and escape routes were blocked.

The conditions leading to these wildfires were compounded by intense heat, aridity, and strong winds, creating a perfect storm for the spread of fires.

The Kelowna International Airport has responded to the crisis by closing its airspace, allowing only aerial firefighting operations to proceed.

