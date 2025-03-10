Stefano Pessina, an Italian businessman and investor, has built an impressive fortune through his leadership in the pharmaceutical and retail industries. With a net worth estimated at $13.9 billion, Pessina is among the wealthiest individuals in Italy. His success stems from transforming a small family-owned pharmaceutical wholesaler into the global powerhouse Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Stefano Pessina Net Worth $13.9 Billion Date of Birth 1941 Place of Birth Pescara Nationality Italian Profession Businessman, Investor

Business Empire

Originally a nuclear engineer, Pessina shifted his focus to the pharmaceutical industry in 1977, taking control of his family’s wholesaler in Naples. Under his leadership, the business expanded rapidly and evolved into Alliance UniChem Group. His vision for global expansion led to the 2006 merger with the U.K. pharmacy giant Boots Group, forming Alliance Boots.

In 2007, Pessina orchestrated a $22 billion buyout of Alliance Boots, taking the company private in a deal financed by the investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR). His aggressive expansion strategy also led to a 2012 partnership with China’s Nanjing Pharmaceutical, strengthening the company’s global presence.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Pessina’s fortune is primarily tied to his 13% stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), one of the world’s largest pharmacy retail chains. His involvement with Walgreens began in 2012, when he acquired a stake in the American drugstore giant before it moved to fully purchase Alliance Boots.

In 2014, Walgreens finalized the acquisition, buying the remaining 55% of Alliance Boots for $5.3 billion. This deal significantly boosted Pessina’s wealth, as he was credited with 35% of the transaction’s proceeds. By 2016, Walgreens Boots Alliance had generated $117 billion in revenue, cementing its status as a dominant force in the global pharmaceutical and retail sectors.

Board Positions

Beyond his executive role at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Pessina holds influential positions in the business world. He has been a member of Walgreens’ Board of Directors and has served on the board of The Consumer Goods Forum, an international network of industry leaders. His strategic vision continues to shape the pharmaceutical industry, positioning Walgreens Boots Alliance as a global leader.

Stefano Pessina Net Worth

