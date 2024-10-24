Stephen Munyakho’s Execution in Saudi Arabia Postponed After Diplomatic Intervention

The execution of Kenyan national Stephen Munyakho (Abdulkareem), which was scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Saudi Arabia, has been postponed for a year following successful diplomatic negotiations.

This update was shared by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei on Twitter on Thursday, marking a significant step in an ongoing case that has attracted national and international attention.

According to PS Sing’oei, the postponement follows intense negotiations between the Kenyan diplomatic mission in Riyadh, Saudi authorities, and the widow of the victim involved in the case. Munyakho, a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, had been convicted for a crime under Saudi law, and the impending execution had raised alarm among Kenyans and human rights organizations.

In his tweet, PS Sing’oei expressed gratitude for the diplomatic efforts, stating: “I am pleased to inform that after strenuous negotiations between our Mission in Riyadh, Saudi Authorities, and the Widow, the impending execution of judgment against Munyakho (Abdulkareem) due for November 26, 2024, has been postponed for another one year to allow parties to settle outstanding obligations.”

Munyakho, who adopted the name Abdulkareem after converting to Islam, has been in Saudi Arabia for several years as part of the large contingent of Kenyan expatriate workers in the Middle East. He was arrested and later convicted in a case believed to involve a serious criminal offense. Under Saudi Arabia’s legal system, such cases can lead to harsh penalties, including capital punishment, which Munyakho was facing.

Kenya’s diplomatic mission, led by Ambassador Ruwange, has been working tirelessly to intervene in Munyakho’s case, engaging both Saudi authorities and the family of the victim in an effort to secure clemency or an extension to allow further negotiations.

Diplomatic Efforts and Cordial Relations

PS Sing’oei emphasized the critical role of Kenya-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations in securing the postponement. He lauded the leadership of Ambassador Ruwange for his efforts in facilitating dialogue and negotiations. The postponement is seen as an opportunity to settle any remaining legal or financial obligations tied to the case, which could lead to a permanent resolution.

“We shall continue relying on our two countries’ cordial relations towards concluding the matter. The goodwill of all Kenyans, partners, and stakeholders is equally appreciated. I commend Ambassador Ruwange for his leadership on this important matter,” Sing’oei added.

This case highlights the precarious position of many Kenyan expatriates working in the Middle East, where legal systems and cultural norms can significantly differ from those in Kenya. The Kenyan government has often intervened in cases involving its nationals in foreign countries, especially where severe sentences are involved. Over the years, there have been numerous calls for reforms and better protection for migrant workers in the Middle East.

Kenya and Saudi Arabia maintain strong bilateral relations, particularly in the area of labor migration, with thousands of Kenyans employed in Saudi Arabia in various sectors. The successful postponement of Munyakho’s execution is expected to ease concerns within Kenya’s diaspora community, at least temporarily, and may pave the way for a long-term settlement of the case.

As negotiations continue, the Kenyan government is calling for the goodwill and support of all parties involved, including international partners, to ensure that the matter is resolved in a way that protects the rights of Munyakho while respecting Saudi legal processes.