Steven Stamkos Siblings: Getting to Know Sarah Stamkos

Steven Stamkos in Markham, Ontario, is a celebrated professional ice hockey center currently playing for the Nashville Predators in the NHL.

Before his NHL career, he honed his skills with the Sarnia Sting in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he earned accolades such as the Jack Ferguson Award in 2006 and the Bobby Smith Trophy in 2007.

Stamkos holds the distinction of being Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in goals and power-play goals, solidifying his legacy with the team.

In addition to his NHL accomplishments, he has also achieved international success, winning a gold medal at the U20 World Junior Championship (WJC).

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Steven has one sibling, a sister named Sarah Stamkos.

However, not much is known about Sarah including her personal life or career as she prefers to lead a private life compared to her brother.

Career

Stamkos played his first NHL game on October 4, 2008, in Prague, Czech Republic.

On February 17, 2009, after 54 games, Stamkos recorded the first NHL hat-trick of his career.

He finished his rookie season with 23 goals, 23 assists, and 46 points in 79 games.

Stamkos later recorded his 60th goal in a 4–3 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets, becoming the 20th player in NHL history to achieve the feat.

Stamkos scored 100 points (42 goals, 64 assists) for the first time in his NHL career in 2021-22.

Stamkos has had several milestone moments, including playing his 600th career NHL game on November 2 against the New York Rangers.

On December 10, 2018, Stamkos scored his 700th career NHL point. That same night, he also recorded his ninth career NHL hat-trick.

A week later he played in his 700th career NHL game. On March 18, Stamkos scored his 384th goal against the Arizona Coyotes to break the Lightning team record.

He has been named to several NHL All-Star Games. In 2018, Stamkos was voted to be the Atlantic Division captain.

Stamkos has also won the Stanley Cup championship twice, in 2020 and 2021.

Accolades

Stamkos has achieved numerous accolades throughout his NHL career.

He is a two-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner (2010 and 2012) as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer.

Stamkos was named a NHL second team All-Star twice, in 2011 and 2012.

He has been named to seven NHL All-Star Games.

In 2023, he received the Mark Messier Leadership Award for his leadership qualities on and off the ice and his involvement in the Tampa Bay community.

Stamkos captained the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.