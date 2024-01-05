fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Stolen Gov’t Fertilizer Recovered in Church Hall in Narok

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Following the recovery of 252 bags of suspected stolen government fertilizer at a Narok Church hall Wednesday, a male suspect was Thursday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts charged with conveying suspected stolen property.

    Robert Kipng’etich Bett alias Raphael who alleged to be a farm manager employed by a Kericho-based businessman Joseph Kiplangat Keter was arrested at Ololulunga in Narok South, being the custodian of the fertilizer found stored at the Grace Covenant Church.

    The second suspect alleged to have bought the fertilizer from a renowned dealer operating within the North Rift region and who has several previous cases.

    As investigations continue, the arraigned suspect was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail pending the first hearing of the case on Friday, January 5, 2024.

    More than ten suspects are facing charges in courts over the stolen fertilizer that was supposed to benefit farmers.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Police Recover Over 32 Tonnes of Contraband Milk Powder in Nairobi

    Stolen Gov't Fertilizer Recovered in Church Hall in Narok

     
    EACC Tells Public Officers With More Than One Job To Resign, Refund Money

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X