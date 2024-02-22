Strathmore University, Kodris Africa Join Forces to Promote Coding Education and Research in Africa

Strathmore University, one of Africa’s most respected institutions of higher learning and educational technologies firm Kodris Africa signed a partnership to promote coding education and research in Kenya.

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both institutions to enhance the quality and relevance of coding education and research in Kenya, and to foster innovation and collaboration in promoting coding.

Coding is the process of creating instructions for computers to perform various tasks.

Coding is also known as programming or software development. Coding is important to learn because it helps students develop skills such as creativity, problem-solving, logic, and critical thinking. Coding also prepares students for the future job market, where many roles require some level of coding proficiency and is one of the most employable skills globally today.

Kodris Africa is Kenya’s first publisher to receive approval from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development to offer content for teaching coding in primary and secondary schools.

The partnership between Strathmore University and Kodris Africa is also aimed at contributing to the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in the areas of quality education, decent work, and economic growth.

The partnership will involve exchange of educational literature produced by either or both parties, as well as the exchange of material on the most relevant and topical research undertaken by both institutions.

It will also involve organization of joint programs (short courses/trainings/boot camps/community outreach) of mutual interest to the institutions and collaboration on industry-specific research initiatives to address challenges, explore emerging trends and develop innovative solutions.

Further, there will be collaboration on curriculum reviews, aimed at incorporating their valuable insights on emerging skills and industry trends, ensuring the curriculum is aligned with industry needs and partnering in applying for joint funding for grants and research projects.

The partnership will benefit both institutions, as well as the students, faculty, researchers, and practitioners in coding and related fields such as data science, and Artificial Intelligence, officials said.

The partnership will also position Kenya as a leader in coding education and research in Africa, and as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Strathmore University is delighted to partner with Kodris Africa, a pioneer and a leader in coding education in Basic Education in Kenya, which forms an excellent pipeline for those students joining the university and especially the School of Computing and Engineering Studies,” said Strathmore University Director of Academics Dr. Henry Muchiri.

“If our students are to leverage the global digital economy, we must start by equipping them with the necessary tools in the course of their schooling and academic life.”

Dr Muchiri noted that the Kodris Africa resources are beginner-friendly and have the potential to offer our joining students the foundation they need to better appreciate the logic of computer programming and strive to foster a culture of innovation and excellence in coding education and research in Africa Kodris Africa CEO Mugumo Munene said that the partnership will go a long way in supporting students to acquire 21st century skills such as algorithmic thinking, design thinking, critical thinking and problem-solving.

“As we embark on this journey, we anticipate a positive impact that extends beyond the boundaries of the coding world, reaching students pursuing diverse fields, equipping them with essential insights into the fundamentals of computer programming.”

“This partnership stands as a beacon for fostering innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving – essential elements that will shape the future of education and technology in Africa,” he said.