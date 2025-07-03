Strong jump in US jobs as economy defies expectations

Hiring in the US defied expectations with 147,000 jobs added in June, according to the latest figures.

The gain was much bigger than the 110,000 analysts had predicted, with government and healthcare the sectors driving the rise.

The unemployment rate declined to 4.1%, down from 4.2% in May, the Labor Department said.

However, concerns remain around hiring in the private sector, and analysts point to a growing caution among firms, with many employers hesitant to take on new staff or replace those who leave.

Job gains for April and May were also revised up by a combined total of 16,000.

Hiring for roles in the federal government, professional services, and manufacturing declined in June.

However, roles in state and local government education rose, with around 63,500 positions added, while healthcare and social assistance gained another 58,600 jobs.

Despite the unemployment rate declining, the number of long-term unemployed in the US increased by 190,000 to a total of 1.6 million people.

The monthly jobs report from the government is a closely-watched signal of economic health.

George Brown, senior economist at Schroders, said: “For all the tariff turmoil, the US labour market remains remarkably resilient.”

He said companies are reluctant to let go of workers after labour shortages in recent years, and “pockets of this may persist in certain sectors and states given the Trump administration’s hard-line stance on immigration”.

Some economists have said businesses are in limbo at the moment as they wait for the outcome of the end of US President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on bringing in higher import taxes on many countries.

Trade negotiations are continuing with a number of countries, including the UK, with whom the Trump administration agreed a partial deal in June.

There have been some predictions of higher inflation due to tariffs. However, forecasts that the pace of price rises could pick up over the summer, economists expect the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, to cut rates again in September.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the central bank planned to “wait and learn more” about the impact of tariffs on inflation before lowering rates again.

Last month the Fed left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range where it has been since December.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Mr Powell for not cutting interest rates, and on Wednesday he called for him to quit right away.

“‘Too Late’ should resign immediately!!!”, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

