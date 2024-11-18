Student Charged with Publishing False Information on Ruto

A University student was Monday charged at the Milimani Law Courts with publishing false information.

He did this by posting an image of a funeral procession featuring a casket covered with the Kenyan flag escorted by military officers in ceremonial uniform.

The court heard that David Oaga Mokaya shared the said image on his X account, “Landlord @bozgabi,” with the caption suggesting it showed President William Ruto’s body being transported.

It is alleged the accused person fabricated the date to make the post appear authentic.

The offense is said to have been committed on November 13, 2024, at an unknown location within the Republic of Kenya.

Mokaya pleaded not guilty to the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhumbi.

The court granted the accused person a bond of Sh100,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case is scheduled for mention on December 4, 2024.