Student Faces Murder Charges Following Fatal Altercation

A 20-year-old student has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide of another 20-year-old student, Wallen Tatesi Nthuse Ngoepe, in Sandloot village, Mahwelereng.

Limpopo police in SA announced the arrest of the student following a comprehensive inquiry into the tragic and unexpected passing of the fellow 20-year-old learner.

The deceased student lost his life at his residence on Sunday.

“This tragic incident follows a sequence of events that transpired on August 18th at a local educational institution. Initial police findings suggest that a conflict erupted between two students, resulting in one of them sustaining injuries,” stated Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the Limpopo police.

“The injured victim was hospitalized and later released, but upon returning home, complications arose. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries.”

The family informed the authorities after the 20-year-old’s body was transferred to a mortuary. Subsequently, an inquest docket was initiated, initiating a police investigation while awaiting the results of the post mortem examination.

“As a result, the case has now been reclassified as a murder, leading to the apprehension of the suspected perpetrator. The details surrounding the incident are still under police investigation,” Ledwaba explained.

Meanwhile, Limpopo’s provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, denounced the “violent behavior of certain students,” particularly on school grounds.

Hadebe commended the investigative team for their “exemplary efforts in uncovering the truth and apprehending the suspect.”

The student accused of murder is scheduled to appear before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court today, facing a charge of murder.

