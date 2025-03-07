Sultan Of Brunei Net Worth

Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei, has an estimated net worth of $30 billion, making him one of the wealthiest monarchs in the world. As the 29th Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei, he has ruled the tiny yet oil-rich Southeast Asian nation since 1967. His vast fortune is largely derived from Brunei’s extensive oil and natural gas reserves, which have provided the country with immense wealth for decades.

Early Life

Born on July 15, 1946, in Istana Darussalam, Brunei Town, Bolkiah was groomed for leadership from an early age. He attended the Victoria Institution in Kuala Lumpur before graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK in 1967. That same year, at just 15 years old, he ascended to the throne after his father, Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III, abdicated.

Sultan Of Brunei Source of His Wealth

Brunei’s oil and gas industry, controlled primarily through Brunei Shell Petroleum, has been the foundation of the sultan’s immense fortune. The discovery of oil in 1929 placed Brunei’s resources under the control of the royal family, especially after the country gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1984. With a population of less than 500,000 people, the nation’s vast hydrocarbon wealth ensures an extraordinarily high standard of living for its citizens.

Beyond oil and gas, the Brunei Investment Agency (BIA), which manages over $70 billion in assets, has played a crucial role in expanding the sultan’s wealth. The BIA owns several luxury hotels worldwide, including:

The Beverly Hills Hotel (Los Angeles)

Hotel Bel-Air (Los Angeles)

The Dorchester (London)

Le Meurice (Paris)

Hotel Plaza Athénée (Paris)

Absolute Authority and Government Roles

As Sultan of Brunei, Bolkiah holds complete control over the government, serving as:

Prime Minister of Brunei

Minister of Defence (making him Supreme Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces)

(making him of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces) Minister of Finance

Inspector General of Police

Additionally, he has been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II and holds honorary military ranks in both the British and Indonesian armed forces.

Lavish Lifestyle

The sultan is renowned for his extravagant spending and opulent lifestyle. He owns the world’s largest palace, Istana Nurul Iman, which boasts 1,788 rooms, a private zoo with 30 Bengal tigers, and an extensive polo complex. His private Boeing 747, customized with gold-plated interiors, serves as his personal jet.

The World’s Largest Car Collection

Bolkiah owns one of the most extensive and valuable private car collections on the planet, valued at around $5 billion. His collection includes:

600 Rolls-Royces

550 Mercedes-Benzes

450 Ferraris

10 McLaren F1s (each worth $10–15 million)

(each worth $10–15 million) 4 Bugatti EB110s

A gold-plated Rolls-Royce

Controversies

Despite his immense wealth and power, the sultan has faced significant international criticism for his conservative religious policies and human rights violations. He implemented Sharia law in 2014, introducing harsh punishments, including stoning for adultery and homosexuality. This led to widespread protests and boycotts of Brunei-owned luxury hotels, with celebrities like George Clooney, Elton John, and Ellen DeGeneres publicly condemning his policies.

Personal Life

The sultan has had three wives, all of whom have since lost their royal titles following divorce. He has 12 children and 18 grandchildren. His brother, Prince Jefri Bolkiah, is infamous for his lavish and controversial lifestyle, leading to legal disputes within the royal family.

