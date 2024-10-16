Superman’s Super-Pet Krypto To Star In Upcoming Movie

Comic book fans have something new to look forward to as Krypto, Superman’s loyal dog, is set to make an appearance in the upcoming Superman movie, formerly titled Superman: Legacy.

The movie, directed by James Gunn, is scheduled for release in July 2025 and will feature the famous super-pet alongside the Man of Steel.

James Gunn, known for his work with superhero films, took to social media to share the news.

He posted visuals showing Superman next to a dog, hinting at Krypto’s inclusion in the movie. Gunn also shared a personal connection to the character, revealing that Krypto is inspired by his own dog, Ozu.

Gunn explained that he adopted Ozu from a challenging situation, where the dog had been living in a backyard with 60 other animals. Adjusting to life with Ozu was difficult, but this experience inspired Gunn’s vision for Krypto in the film.

He said the question, “How difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” helped shape the story.

The announcement was made in October to coincide with Adopt A Shelter Dog month, promoting pet adoption.

The movie will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Fans can expect to see the film hit theaters on July 11, 2025.