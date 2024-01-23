Supreme Court Declines To Hear Land Dispute Case Until Laywer Ahmednasir Exits

The Supreme Court lived up to its communique after refusing to hear Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi on Tuesday morning.

Ahmednasir, who was banned from ever appearing before Apex Court on January 18, had gone to court to defend a family against the late President Daniel Moi’s family in a dispute over Sh2 billion land.

The court declared during the virtual hearing that they would not move on with the case if Ahmednasir is involved in the defense or if any other device owned by the lawyer is used to watch the proceedings.

The court adjourned the matter after six judges recused themselves from the case as long as Ahmednasir was the one on file.

The senior counsel took to his X social media platform to respond to the refusal, saying he is ready to make peace with the court on two conditions.

“I will not take a brief or appear before the Supreme Court as long as CJ Koome, DCJ Mwilu, Smokin Wanja and Njoki are judges of the Supreme Court Kenya,” he posted.

“I will come back to the Court (InshaAllah) if and when Justices Ibrahim, Lenaola, Ouko and other new members constitute a majority in the Supreme Court.”

Last Thursday, the court accused the lawyer of “relentlessly and unabashedly… scandalizing and ridiculing it.

“In view of the foregoing, it is the decision of this Court, that henceforth and from the date of this communication, you shall have no audience before the Court, either by yourself, through an employee of your law firm, or any other person holding brief for you,” said the Apex Court.

The top court acknowledged that its decision will indeed affect litigants who had already sought Ahmednasir’s legal services before the court

“It is untenable that you would seek justice in the very institution and before the very Judges, whose reputation and integrity you never tire in assaulting,” the statement continued.

The top court stated that the senior counsel tarnished the court and its judges on broadcast, print and social media.

“This, you have done with reckless abandon, paying scant regard to the reputations of those who tirelessly serve on the Court in accordance with their Oath of Office,” the court said.

But an unfazed Ahmednasir said the ban was in fact a ‘badge of honour’.