Susan Lucci Net Worth

Susan Lucci, an American actress, television host, entrepreneur, and author, has amassed a net worth of $80 million. Known as “Daytime’s Leading Lady” by TV Guide, Lucci’s wealth primarily stems from her iconic role as Erica Kane on the soap opera All My Children, which she starred in from 1970 to 2011. Her portrayal earned her 21 Daytime Emmy nominations, finally winning the award in 1999.

Early Life

Susan Victoria Lucci was born on December 23, 1946, in Scarsdale, New York. She grew up in Garden City, Long Island, with her mother Jeanette, father Victor, a building contractor, and her older brother James. Lucci attended Garden City High School, where she was a cheerleader, wrote for the school newspaper, and starred in school productions of West Side Story and The King & I. She graduated in 1964 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama from Marymount College, Tarrytown, in 1968. After college, she moved to New York City, working as a color girl for CBS, landing understudy roles in off-Broadway plays, and appearing as an extra in movies.

Susan Lucci Career

In 1969, Susan auditioned for the new ABC soap opera All My Children and was cast as Erica Kane, a role TV Guide called “the most famous soap opera character in the history of daytime TV.” Initially depicted as a 15-year-old high school student, Erica Kane’s character evolved dramatically over the years, marrying 10 times and having three children by the series’ end in 2011. Lucci received her first Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1978 and eventually won on her 19th nomination in 1999. Her performance also led to a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in 1990 and the production of Erica Kane dolls by Mattel in 1998 and 1999.

Despite her busy schedule on All My Children, Lucci worked on numerous other projects. She made her film debut in 1969 with uncredited roles in Goodbye, Columbus and Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, and played a cheerleader in Me, Natalie. In 1982, she guest-starred on The Love Boat and had a cameo in the comedy film Young Doctors in Love. Lucci’s other notable roles include guest appearances on Fantasy Island (1983), The Fall Guy (1984), and the TV movie Invitation to Hell (1984), where she played a demonic country club director. She starred as Antoinette Giancana in Mafia Princess (1986) and as Darya Romanoff in Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna (1986), which earned several Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

In the 1990s, Lucci starred in numerous television films and guest-starred on popular series like Dallas and Hope & Faith. She made her Broadway debut in Annie Get Your Gun in 1999. From 2004 to 2012, she appeared in shows like That’s So Raven, Hot in Cleveland, and Army Wives. In 2008, Lucci competed on Dancing with the Stars, finishing in sixth place. From 2012 to 2014, she hosted the true crime series Deadly Affairs, and from 2013 to 2016, she played Genevieve Delatour on Devious Maids. She also appeared in the award-winning film Joy (2015) and guest-starred on Hulu’s Difficult People (2017).

Personal Life

Susan married Austrian chef Helmut Huber on September 13, 1969, and they have two children: daughter Liza, born in 1975, and son Andreas, born in 1980. Liza followed in her mother’s footsteps, becoming a soap opera actress on Passions. Lucci is an advocate for LGBT rights and participated in the Broadway Sings for Pride charity event in 2019. In late 2018, Susan experienced a serious health scare with blocked cardiac arteries, requiring emergency surgery and the placement of two arterial stents.

Susan Lucci Awards and Nominations

Lucci’s accolades include a Daytime Emmy Award, a Gracie Allen Award (2005), and a People’s Choice Award (1992) for her work on All My Children. She has also received numerous awards from Soap Opera Digest and the Online Film & Television Association. In 2006, she was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame and named a Disney Legend in 2015. Lucci was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005 and featured on TV Guide’s list of the 50 Greatest TV Stars of All Time and VH1’s 200 Top Icons of All-Time list.

Real Estate

In 1989, Susan and Helmut had a 10,622-square-foot mansion built for them in Quogue, New York. They sold the estate, which includes seven bedrooms, seven and a half baths, and a library, for nearly $20 million in 2016. The property sits on 1.4 acres and offers luxurious amenities and stunning views.

Susan Lucci Net Worth

