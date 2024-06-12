Steve Buscemi, an acclaimed American actor, writer, director, producer, and former firefighter, boasts a net worth of $35 million. Known for his distinctive roles in various cult classics, Buscemi’s career spans numerous genres and media, from Coen brothers films to critically acclaimed TV series.

Steve Buscemi Net Worth $35 Million Date of Birth December 13, 1957 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Profession Actor, Writer, Director, Producer, and Former Firefighter

Early Life

Steven Vincent Buscemi was born on December 13, 1957, in Brooklyn, New York, notably on a Friday the 13th. He is one of four sons of John and Dorothy Buscemi. Growing up, he pronounced his last name as “boo-SEM-ee,” though in Sicily, where his ancestors are from, it’s pronounced “boo-SHEM-ee.” Steve discovered this pronunciation discrepancy during a visit to Sicily.

Buscemi’s family moved to Nassau County, New York, during his childhood. At Valley Stream Central High School, he was active in both the wrestling team and the drama club, graduating in 1975. He briefly attended Nassau Community College before relocating to New York City to study at the Lee Strasberg Institute.

In 1976, Buscemi took a civil service test, and by 1980, he became a New York City firefighter, serving with FDNY’s Engine Co. 55 in Little Italy for four years. After the 9/11 attacks, Buscemi returned to his old firehouse to work 12-hour shifts alongside other firefighters in the World Trade Center rubble. He has remained an advocate for firefighters, giving a speech at a union rally in 2003 and being named an Honorary Battalion Chief of the FDNY in 2014.

Steve Buscemi Career

Buscemi is often cast in roles that are neurotic and paranoid. He made his acting debut in the 1985 film “The Way It Is,” and his early filmography includes “Parting Glances” (1986), “Slaves of New York” (1988), and “Tales from the Darkside” (1990). His portrayal of Test Tube in “King of New York” (1990) and Mink in the Coen Brothers’ “Miller’s Crossing” (1990) marked the beginning of his recurring collaborations with the Coen brothers.

Buscemi gained wider recognition as Mr. Pink in Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” (1992) and appeared in Tarantino’s next film, “Pulp Fiction.” His notable roles include appearances in “Fargo,” “Con Air,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Armageddon,” “Ghost World,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Monsters University,” “Charlotte’s Web,” and the “Hotel Transylvania” series.

Also Read: Sophie Turner Net Worth

Buscemi joined the cast of “The Sopranos” in 2004 and starred in “Boardwalk Empire,” winning a Golden Globe Award for his performance. He has also directed episodes of “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “The Sopranos,” “Oz,” “30 Rock,” and “Nurse Jackie.”

In 2020, Buscemi appeared in “The King of Staten Island,” a film based on Pete Davidson’s life and directed by Judd Apatow.

Personal Life

Buscemi met artist and choreographer Jo Andres in 1983, and they married in 1987. Jo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015 and tragically passed away in January 2019. They have one son, Lucien, born in 1990.

After appearing in the movie “Parting Glances” in 1986, Buscemi took a temporary leave from the fire department, which ended up being permanent. Known for his unique smile, he has often portrayed characters who are lowlifes, criminals, and losers, and he has declined offers to fix his teeth, as they contribute to his distinctive on-screen presence.

In a notable incident in April 2001, Buscemi was stabbed multiple times after intervening in a bar fight in Wilmington, North Carolina. He sustained injuries to his jaw, throat, eye, and arm but was treated and released from a local hospital.

Steve Buscemi Salary

For his role in “Boardwalk Empire,” Steve Buscemi earned $75,000 per episode.

Real Estate

In 2009, Buscemi listed his three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Los Angeles, located above the Sunset Strip, for $6.25 million. The home features views of the pool, a grassy lawn, and an unobstructed view of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. Buscemi renovated and expanded the house during his ownership. Additionally, he owns a brownstone on 5th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Steve Buscemi Net Worth

Steve Buscemi net worth is $35 million.