Suspect Arrested After Killing Man with Poisoned Arrow in Narok

A 26-year-old man died after he was attacked using a poisoned arrow in an altercation in Chebabai village, Narok County.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday night during a meeting to celebrate traditional circumcision ceremony.

A disagreement broke out between the deceased Alex Sanare and the assailant over food.

The assailant rushed to his nearby home and came back armed with a bow and arrow.

He then shot Sanare in the neck before escaping the scene, police said.

Sanare was picked up and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

Police were alerted of the murder and traced the suspect to a hideout in the area. He was detained for grilling.

Police said they had searched his house for more evidence in connection with the incident.

The body was moved to Kilgoris Level Four Hospital mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Murder incidents are on the rise amid calls on parties to always solve their differences amicably.

Police say most of the cases have been solved while others remain under probe and some are in courts.