Suspect Arrested, Car Recovered in Nakuru After Disappearance of Taxi Driver in Mombasa

A suspect was arrested on Sunday in Nakuru in connection with the disappearance of taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who went missing after taking a ride request in Mombasa on Friday September 27.

Her vehicle, a Nissan Serena was recovered at Mwariki Police Station in Nakuru.

Victoria’s whereabouts however remain unknown but police said they are pursuing the matter.

Victoria’s family and friends are now calling for immediate action to determine her location.

The suspect was under interrogation for information on the whereabouts of the woman.

Police spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed the car had been recovered but the driver is yet to be found.

She said Muloki, 35 was driving the salon car when she disappeared.

The driver’s last communication, according to police, was when she was in Samburu, Kwale County.

“The last time she made a call she indicated that she was at Samburu town, Kwale County, to drop a client.

Since that time, her whereabouts, together with the said motor vehicle, remain unknown,” Dr Onyango said.

She said they are yet to establish the motive of the incident for now.

Samburu town is located about 66 kilometres from Mombasa Central Business District.

Ms Muloki’s disappearance was reported at the Makupa Police Station in Mombasa by her mother.

Police investigations show vehicle had earlier been spotted in Kondele area in Kisumu County.

It was later traced to Nakuru as police intensified their search for the woman who had found success in the male-dominated taxi business.

Police have also called on the public to report any information they may have about the incident.

The detectives handling the saga said they suspect those behind the incident wanted to use the car for a mission and return it but are wondering where the woman is.

Such cases have been on the rise amid police operations that solved some of them.