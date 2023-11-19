Suspect Arrested, Imitation of Pistol and Bullets Found on Him in Makueni

Police are holding a suspect who had five plastic pellets and one round of 9mm in Mukaa area, Makueni county.

The suspect was arrested at a police roadblock in an operation on Saturday November 18 and an imitated firearm with a magazine of the five plastic pellets and one round of 9mm found on him.

The suspect was later handed over to the anti terror police unit for further profiling.

Police said he was a Somali national aged 24. His mission is yet to be known.

The vehicle he was using was also detained.

Elsewhere police detained a ma they claimed had been behind a series of crime incidents in Nyamasaria area, Kisumu County.

The officers said they were on patrol in the area when they were tipped off that the suspect was hiding the uniforms.

The team recovered five mobile phones, a knife and the combat uniform.

Police said they are interrogating the suspect for more information on his activities in the area.

The team handling the matter said they had been informed the suspect was involved in violent crimes in the area.