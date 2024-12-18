Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping Drama After Luring Man to House in Kasarani 

A man was arrested for holding for ransom an Indian-Kenyan, in a new con game in town that has seen a number of men part with huge sums of money to recover their liberty.

The victim was rescued from a house in Mirema area, Kasarani on Tuesday following a probe by detectives.

In their bid to walk pockets full without a sweat or dirt, Frankline Otieno Odhiambo, 28, and his accomplice plotted the kidnapping of the victim by having a damsel lure the victim to her house, police revealed.

Once inside for a business yet to be established, the lady identified as Carol signaled Otieno and his right-hand man, who stormed in laying allegations that the then fear-stricken visitor had drawn from Otieno’s pot with impunity.

Threatening to break all hell loose should the victim not comply, the gang ordered him to share his family’s contacts whereby they demanded for ransom in exchange for his release.

Fearing for the safety of their kin, family members immediately raised Sh310,000 as advance payment, before seeking police assistance at Parklands Police Station, Kabati Police Station in Thika and through our #FichuakwaDCI hotline.

Swinging into action, the head of Operations at DCI dispatched a swift team of operators backed up by crime researchers from CRIB, who forensically traced the suspects’ hidey-hole at Mirema area of Kasarani, Nairobi.

Fortunate for Otieno’s accomplices (Carol and the man only identified as Adam), they had just pocketed their share and gone shopping when the sleuths went pouncing. Not so for Otieno who is cooling heels at a police facility, fighting hard to catch the smell of the thousands that slipped his fingers.

At Otieno’s house, the officers recovered the mobile phone used to call the victim’s family and kept it as exhibit.

The victim is a happy man after being reunited with his family.

Otieno will be arraigned even as pursuit for Carol and Adan continues.

Such con games to get quick money are on the rise amid warnings to avoid them.