Suspect Hangs Self in Police Offices in Kisii

Police and officials from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority are investigating an incident in which a suspect died by suicide inside an office at the Bomburia police station, Marani, Kisii County.

The suspect identified as Kennedy Mongarek, 50 had been arrested from Tabaka village for the offence of threatening to kill.

The suspect was placed in custody in one of the offices pending transfer to Kegogi police station for further investigations.

Later he was found hanging from the window grill with a piece of cloth, police said.

Police visited the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations.

Elsewhere in Mukaa, Makueni County a decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman was found in a house after a suicide incident.

Police identified the woman as Teresiah Mutembwa Kavita saying the body was found dangling from the roof. A suicide note was left on the table. The scene was processed, and the body was moved to Sultan Hamud Sub-County hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Lumama village, Kakamega, a sand harvester was killed after being trapped while on duty.

Michael Musungu, 35 had gone to Land Nyuki area along the Kipkaren River to harvest sand when the river bank suddenly caved in and buried him alive. He was rescued by good samaritans and rushed to Lumakanda County Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.