Suspect in Maigo Murder Case to be Detained Seven More Days

Police were Wednesday granted seven more days to hold the main suspect in the murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Zainab Abdul on Wednesday said the application by the police to continue detaining the woman was merited as she was facing a serious offence.

Zainab said it was crucial that police conclude investigations as the CCTV footage is yet yo be analyzed.

“I allow the prosecution yo continue holding the suspect for seven more days as DNA samples from the blood stained clothes from the suspect is yet to be concluded,” she said.

She added that the issue of the minor’s age is yet to be established as her age assessment test is still pending.

The case will be mentioned on October 25.

Read: Prime Suspect in Eric Maigo Murder is Not a Minor

Last month, the suspect was detained for 21 days as police sought days to investigate her into the death of Maigo.

The girl was arrested on September 26, at the Olympic area within Kibera.

A mental analysis on her had found she is fit to stand trial. Her parents say she is over 18.

A miscellaneous application filed by Corporal Patrick Boge said that she was arrested following a report of murder at Woodley Annex in Kibra within Kilimani.

The officer told court that on September 15, a report at Kibra police station that there was a commotion at house number 6 Woodley Estate Annex Upper of Kibra.

He said a team of police officers from Kilimani subcounty visited the crime scene and established that the deceased aged 37, was lying with multiple stab wounds on the chest, face and neck and secured the scene.

Read Also: New Twist As Teenager In Murder Of Nairobi Hospital Head Of Finance Maigo Claims Rape

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was in the company of the respondent herein before he was found murdered where she is suspected to have attacked the deceased while armed with kitchen knives.

Boge said investigations indicate that the woman was among the group that orchestrated the violence which resulted in the death of the deceased.

The police officers who visited the crime scene did recover the murder weapons.

Police then wanted to record statements from the key witnesses, take fingerprints, photo profiling, ascertain her previous criminal record, take the respondent for DNA sampling for analysis by the government chemist, trace and arrest respondent associates.

The officer said he also needed to escort the girl for mental assessment/age assessment and subject her to a medical examination to ascertain injuries inflicted when escaping from the crime scene.

Maigo was discovered with 25 stab wounds at his Woodley Estate residence on September 15.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...