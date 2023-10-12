Prime Suspect in Eric Maigo Murder is Not a Minor

The prime suspect in the murder or acting Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo is not a minor, an age and mental assessment test has revealed.

Anne Adhiambo Akinyi who underwent the test at Mathari Hospital is of sound mind and is fit to stand trial.

According to Citizen TV, the test results are set to be presented in court upon the lapse of the 21-day period given to the police to conclude investigations.

On September 27, Adhiambo aka Nut claimed that she killed Maigo after he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

She claimed the deceased picked her from the road near his house as he drove home on the night of September 14.

This was after her aunt who she stayed with chased her from her house. She told the police the deceased bought her chips and juice as they drove home.

She further claimed she woke up naked and suspected her drink had been spiked. Maigo was equally in deep sleep, she said.

She then suspected the man had had sexual relations with her without her consent which drove her rage to the multiple fatal stabbing.

She added she remembers stabbing him only three times. But an autopsy showed that the finance director had suffered 25 stab wounds.

Adhiambo was arrested in Olympic, Kibra slums after fleeing the scene of crime.

