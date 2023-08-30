Suspect In Murder Of DCI Cop Claims He Was Ordered At Gunpoint To Ferry Gunmen To Scene

A bodaboda rider who ferried the two men who shot dead the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer David Mayaka claimed he cooperated with them at gunpoint.

This is because they had shot dead another rider who declined their request two months earlier.

Alex Njenga was on Tuesday charged before Makadara Law Courts with robbery with violence where he denied the charges.

Njenga is said to have dropped off his accomplices at the scene in Mihang’o in Njiru sub county where Mayaka was killed and his wife, Hellen Kemunto, shot and wounded in the leg before she was robbed of her phone.

The incident happened on August 8 at 9pm.

Njenga was accused of robbing Kemunto of the phone valued at Sh32,000 and fatally injuring her husband during the robbery, jointly with others not in court while armed with a CZ pistol serial number B626735.

He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts and claimed that the two robbers he took to the scene had ordered him to carry them at gunpoint.

The firearm used in the robbery was recovered from Njenga’s accomplice John Kamau alias Faruk who shot and wounded another DCI officer during a fierce shootout at his hideout in Kayole, Nairobi where he was killed on August 22.

Njenga was riding the motorcycle captured on CCTV making a U-turn to drop two of his accomplices a few meters from where Mayaka had parked his car to change a flat tyre, and speeding off with them after they shot him and his wife then robbed her of her mobile phone.

After the robbery, Njenga retreated to his grandmother’s home in Ndeiya in Kiambu County where he was traced and arrested on August 15.

He had left the motorbike –at his rented house in Twinga Area in Njiru before going into hiding.

Njenga told the DCI officers that he was called by one of the two men at around 8pm who told him to pick him in Kayole and they proceeded to a small bar in the area where they picked the other suspect.

He told the detectives that the two robbed a woman of her mobile phone and shot on the ground to scare her along the way before they found Mayaka and his wife.

The suspect revealed that after shooting the two and robbing Kemunto, he rode the two robbers to a petrol station in Umoja where one of the suspects called a man who bought the two mobile phones then they proceeded to Soweto area where he dropped them and he was paid Sh3000 for the ride.

After two days, he saw himself and the two accomplices on Television news where his motorcycle was being shown while one of the men who shot Mayaka and his wife, and he went into hiding.

While in custody, Njenga was escorted to City Mortuary where he identified the body of Faruk and told the detectives that he was one of the two men he carried while on a robbery mission.

Prosecution counsel Moraa Rongito opposed bail and bond terms for the suspect and told the magistrate that it was difficult for the DCI to trace Njenga adding that the suspect was in a dangerous armed gang that is being trailed by the DCI.

The magistrate remanded Njenga in custody until September 20 when a pre-bail report will be tabled by the probation department before setting bail and bond terms.

Hearing of the case starts on January 25, 2024.

