Suspect in Murder of Kahawa West Radio Presenter Aluko Arrested in Tharaka Nithi

A suspect in the monstrous murder of radio presenter Lilian Achieng Aluko was Friday arrested after days of scrupulous manhunt.

George Mwenda Mutegi was smoked out of his hideaway at Kaanwa area of Tharaka Nithi county.

The suspect’s arrest by a combined team of hawkshaws from DCI headquarters augmented by their Meru counterparts is a culmination of days of meticulous investigations launched on November 1, 2024, the night Mutegi is believed to have murdered his girlfriend in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

After the heinous killing, Mutegi disappeared and erased his footprints, police said.

Police and the neighbours would only wake up to a slain Aluko whose lifeless body lay soaked in blood with a stab wound at the back of her right ear and visible injuries on her face and hips.

Police found out that the two lovebirds had on the fateful night had a good time at a local establishment, before retreating to the boyfriend’s place of aboard in Kahawa West.

In an ugly turn of events, the attention of the neighbours was drawn to loud screams from Mutegi’s locked house, which were quickly deafened by loud noise from his sound system.

Unaware that the distress call was the last Achieng would ever make, the neighbours went back to their houses hoping that the duo would resolve their issues.

That night, the life of a 33-year-old lady with a blossoming career as a presenter at a local radio station was ended.

Detectives recovered a kitchen knife at the crime scene believed to be the murder weapon.

The accused is a son of a landlord where he and deceased lived.

Neighbors said Mutegi accused the woman of playing him which she denied.

This degenerated to a fight that turned fatal.

This was after the man picked up a knife and stabbed her several times killing her. The body was moved to mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Cases of murder have been on the rise in the past three months. Police say more than 300 murder cases have been reported and more than 100 are women.

The suspect will face charges of murder.