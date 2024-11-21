Suspect in Murder of Wells Fargo HR Manager Ayieko Arraigned 

One of the suspects in the murder of Willis Ayieko Onyango, the former Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo was Thursday November 21 arraigned before the Kisumu High Court.

Victor Ouma Okoth alias Sisco alias Govins is facing charges of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the Penal Code, Chapter 63 Laws of Kenya.

From the Information filed, Ouma, jointly with others not yet before court is alleged to have murdered the deceased between the night of the 18th and the 23rd October 2024 around Nyamboga Stream at the border of Gem and Khwisero Sub counties within Siaya and Kakamega counties.

The suspect appeared before the Deputy Registrar of the High Court, Gertrude Serem, but he was not required to plead.

The court directed that he be taken for a mental assessment to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial.

He will be brought back to court on December 18, 2024 for plea-taking before Lady Justice, Hon. Roselyne Aburili.

In the meantime, the court ordered that he be remanded at Kisumu Maximum Prison (Kodiaga).

Prosecutors Catherine Mwaniki, Patrick Okango, and Soita Evans lead the prosecution team. Ouma worked with his late brother Robert Wakolo Okoth in the murder incident. He is the one who was sent to withdraw money from Ayieko’s bank accounts and Mpesa.

There are five other suspects in custody over the murder. Two others died in confrontation with police.