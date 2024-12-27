Suspect in Murder of Woman in Nakuru Arrested

A team of detectives drawn from DCI headquarters arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a yet to be identified middle-aged woman on December 25, 2024 in Nakuru.

The suspect identified as Benard Ngugi Mbau had run into hiding in Nyandarua after committing the heinous murder.

On the fateful day, the suspect who was employed at Ngomongo Village within Rurii Location is said to have murdered the woman, gouged her eyes, severed her mammary glands and thereafter inflicted multiple wounds on the victims head and abdomen before stuffing her remains in a sack and bolting out of his staff quarter residence.

Later, his employer is said to have visited the staff quarters where she discovered a stuffed sack soaked in a pool of blood, a hammer and a knife in a bucket full of red colored water and thereafter reported the matter at Workers Police Patrol Base.

The scene was visited and the victim’s remains moved to Nakuru Annex Hospital Mortuary, as search for the 25-year-old murder suspect commenced.

After a tireless search, the suspect was smoked out his hide out at Tumaini shopping centre in Nyandarua County for Interogation and further police procedures pending arraignment.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder.