Suspect in Sh999,000 robbery identified, arrested with reflector jacket, police head dress and car in Eldoret

A man who had posed as a policeman and robbed a businessman of Sh999,000 after leaving a bank in Parklands area, Nairobi, was arrested in Eldoret Town.

He was identified as Ezekiel Mutuku Muia, 39. He is a civilian who has been posing as a police officer while dressed in a police uniform.

He was Wednesday, June 2 arrested from his hideout in Eldoret Town, and a reflective jacket, a police headdress with a white cover, and a car that was used in the mission were recovered.

The car had an extra number plate that police believe was to help the driver evade detection.

Detectives are investigating whether the man had been linked to more similar incidents and if staff at the bank were involved.

Police said the arrest was made following a review of CCTV footage at the bank where the victim was. The car used in the mission was identified and confirmed it was at the parking lot of the I&M Bank.

It trailed the victim as he drove out of the bank up to a junction on First Parklands Avenue where it blocked the driver and two occupants, one in a reflector jacket and in a police head dress jumped out and grabbed the car keys and cash.

The victim said he saw one of them carrying a pistol, which he hit him with as he surrendered. Detectives were pursuing more suspects and the said gun in connection with the robbery.

The suspect was brought to Nairobi for processing. The money is yet to be recovered, police said. The victim had left the bank on First Avenue in Parklands and drove out with the cash on Saturday June 28 before he was intercepted at a junction by men who wore police uniforms.

The incident happened at about 2 pm as the man drove home. He told police he had kept the money in an envelope and placed the same under the co-driver’s seat before starting his car that was at the basement of the banking hall.

A salon car blocked his car and five occupants who were in it stared at him as two of them, one in police uniforms alighted while armed with a pistol.

They then hit him in the head before grabbing the ignition key and cash before they jumped back to their car and sped off towards Limuru Road.

This is not the first time such an incident happens on victims after leaving a bank. Police say past investigations show collusion between the suspected thugs and rogue bank staff.

On Tuesday more suspects were arrested in parts of Luanda, Vihiga County after a series of such incidents where victims were attacked and robbed money after leaving banks.