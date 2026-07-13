Suspect linked to Westlands restaurant robbery killed in police shootout

A suspected member of an armed gang linked to the recent robbery at a popular Westlands restaurant was shot dead during a police operation in Joska, Machakos County, as detectives intensified efforts to dismantle a criminal network blamed for a string of violent robberies in Nairobi and its neighbouring counties.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was killed after opening fire on detectives who had raided a house in Joska Town, where he was reportedly hiding at his girlfriend’s residence.

The operation was conducted jointly by detectives from DCI Headquarters and DCI Matungulu following intelligence on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Police said officers identified themselves and ordered the occupants to open the door, but the suspect instead fired at them through a kitchen window. Detectives returned fire, fatally wounding him.

After securing the house, officers recovered a Beretta pistol fitted with a magazine loaded with four rounds of 9mm ammunition. Additional live rounds, spent cartridges and three mobile phones were also recovered from the scene.

The firearm has been forwarded to the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis to establish whether it was used in other violent crimes.

Investigators believe the suspect was part of the gang that staged a daring armed robbery at Chaiiwali Hotel along General Mathenge Road in Spring Valley, Westlands.

During the attack at about 10.40 p.m., two gunmen entered the restaurant posing as customers before drawing pistols and ordering diners to surrender their valuables.

The robbers stole seven mobile phones and an HP laptop in an operation that lasted less than a minute before fleeing on two motorcycles towards the Parklands area.

Witnesses said the attackers fired two rounds into the air as they escaped, apparently to scare off anyone who might attempt to pursue them. Police later recovered a spent 9mm cartridge at the scene.

Investigators subsequently traced some of the stolen mobile phones to Kariobangi, providing fresh leads in the investigation.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed masked gunmen pointing pistols at customers as they demanded phones and other valuables. Terrified patrons were seen taking cover as the robbers fled.

Police said investigations have strongly linked the suspect killed in Joska to the Westlands robbery and other violent robberies reported in Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties.

A manhunt has been launched for the remaining gang members, who are still at large.

The DCI said it remains committed to dismantling violent criminal gangs and bringing all those involved in serious crimes to justice.