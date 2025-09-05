Suspect lynched by mob after fatally stabbing a man in Sh500 dispute in Huruma

A suspect was lynched by an angry mob after he had earlier on stabbed and killed a man in an argument over Sh500 in Huruma area, Nairobi.

The suspect identified as Yaya Mohamed had on September 3, 2025 stabbed and killed Juma Guyola following an altercation.

And after the locals learnt he was behind the stabbing, they trailed him to a house he was hiding and flushed him out before stoning him to death.

Efforts by police to rescue him were futile.

Police said Guyola had gone to the house of the assailant to demand payment of the money he owed him.

Witnesses said the deceased had demanded the payment of the money he had advanced to his assailant. It was then an altercation broke out and led to the fatal stabbing.

Guyola was stabbed in the chest and left bleeding at the scene as the assailant escaped. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Police were called to the scene and helped in moving the body to the mortuary pending other procedures.

Police said a similar incident happened in the Mowlem area, Dandora, Nairobi where a man was stabbed and killed in an altercation.

The incident happened behind the local KCC Company where a man was stabbed and killed in an altercation.

Witnesses told police they heard men shouting before a lull followed. They allegedly argued over money. It was then that the body of the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood. He had a stab wound in the chest.

The deceased did not have any identification document at the time the body was found, police said as they moved it to the mortuary pending an identification and autopsy.

Such murder cases have been on the rise amid efforts to solve them. Some are pending in courts while others are yet to be solved.

Elsewhere in Bomet’s Kembu area, a 19-year-old woman succumbed to burns in hospital following an arson incident. Police said they are investigating the incident involving Ivine Cherono.

The body is lying at a local mortuary pending other procedures.