Suspect Wanted Over Murder of Siaya Cop Arrested in Nairobi

Police in Nairobi arrested a wanted criminal gang leader who was on the run for months.

Edward Wanyama Mukanga aka Ramadhan Mukanga alias Abu Naiyah, 34 was the leader of the gang and a mastermind of the Siaya attack, where a police officer was killed and another one was injured and robbed off of their rifles as they escorted examination papers to Mahero Secondary School in Alego Usonga Sub-County in Siaya County on November 20, 2023.

Edward was arrested while in a hideout within Nairobi’s Dandora slum on Friday January 26, police said.

The police had published names and photos of Abu Naiyah and his associates including Edwin Omondi alias Rashid, Simon Ochieng Ouma alias Ali Baba, Salim Jackoyo, and Hasting Omondi on the media and appealed to members of the public to share any information on their whereabouts.

This led to the arrest of Hasting Omondi who was apprehended in Usenge Village within the Bondo area of Siaya County in December 2023.

The suspect was presented in Kahawa Law Courts on Monday January 29, 2024 where detectives were granted 25 days to complete their investigation.

The attack led to a major operation in the area that saw dozens of suspects arrested.

Some of those behind the attack were later trailed and killed in a police shootout in the area and the stolen weapons recovered.