Suspected Poacher Shot, Ivory Worth Sh3 Million Found on Him in Kuria

A suspected poacher was shot and injured in a confrontation with police along Kehancha-Isebania road in Kuria, Migori County.

Police said they recovered eight pieces of ivory weighing 30 kilograms and valued at Sh3 million from the suspect in the Saturday afternoon drama.

He was among three suspects transporting the ivory in a salon car when police confronted them in Taragwiti area.

The three including a Tanzanian national were all arrested in the drama that was prompted after one of them tried to stab a police officer at the roadblock.

Police said the suspect stabbed a police officer in his left thumb prompting another officer to shoot him in the left thigh for them to immobilize him.

The injured suspect was taken to Isebania Sub County Hospital where he was admitted in fair condition while the other accomplices were escorted to the station pending arraignment.

Police said the exhibits were kept in safe custody as evidence as the injured officer was also attended to.

Police said the suspects will be charged with the offence of being in Possession of Wildlife Trophies of Endangered Species Contrary to Section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation Management Act 2013.

Officials said the seizure shows up to two elephants had been killed and there is a likelihood the incidents happened in the nearby parks.

Elephant tusks fetch a fortune in the black market as a surge in demand for ivory in the East continues to fuel the illicit trade in elephant tusks, especially from Africa.

Officials say despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, African elephants are still being poached in large numbers.

As part of efforts to stop the menace, Kenya has started using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones, to track poachers and keep tabs on elephants and rhinos.

KWS and stakeholders have put in place mechanisms to eradicate all forms of wildlife crime, particularly poaching.

These mechanisms include enhanced community education, interagency collaboration, and intensive intelligence-led operations, among others.