Suspected Quack Doctor Arrested for Obtaining Money from Patients in Kayole 

A quack who opened a medical clinic at Nairobi’s Kayole Phase 1 while purporting to be a qualified medical officer thereby obtaining money from unsuspecting patients is behind bars.

James Waweru Njenga, 45, was arrested at his unregistered medical facility christened Axis Medical Clinic and Lab Services, by a team of detectives and officers from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board who were investigating a complaint from an affected patient.

In a complaint, the 31-year-old male victim indicated that between March 1 and March 27, 2024, Waweru charged him over Sh60,000 for sample tests allegedly at laboratories in some of the country’s renowned medical facilities, before “diagnosing” him with a liver disorder.

Despite being given a prescription, the patient’s condition deteriorated forcing him to seek the opinion of another specialist at the Nairobi West Hospital. No lab test ran at the Hospital pointed to any liver issues.

Detectives uncovered that the medical reports issued to the patient by the quack purporting to be lab results from German Medical Centre, Jubaland Imaging Centre and Mater Hospital were all fake and falsified.

Further, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board confirmed that the suspect neither had any prove of registration as a medical officer, nor held a business registration certificate.

The suspect was taken away by Kamukunji detectives and appropriate charges preferred against him.

Police say they are investigating more of the claims.