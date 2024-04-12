Prosecutors Ask for 90 Years for Medic Convicted of Terrorism

A doctor is staring at a staggering 90 years behind bars after he was found guilty of various terrorism related charges.

Mohammed Abdi, also known as Abu Fidaa, Abu Shuhadaa and Abdi Ramzi was convicted of being a member of a terrorist group and linking youths with other Islamic states of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighters in Libya.

He was also convicted of recruiting members, collecting and transmitting information for use in committing a terrorist act and being in possession of articles connected with the commission of a terrorist act.

The charges could see him spend the 90 years in jail if trial Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku allows the sentencing period requested by the prosecution.

There was heavy security as Mohammed was being convicted.

Delivering the judgement on Friday, Mutuku ruled that the prosecution had adduced and proved beyond reasonable doubt that Mohammed indeed committed the offences.

His wife Nuseibah Mohammed Haji, who was also a medical student at Mubende Hospital in Uganda, was however acquitted of all the charges for lack of sufficient evidence.

“In conclusion I grant the 2nd accused person the benefit of doubt in respect of all their charges and I acquit her under section 215 of the criminal procedure code.”

“However, I do find that the prosecution has proved its case against the 1st accused person in respect of count 1, 2,4, 7, and 5 and I convict him for these count under section 213 of the CPC,” ruled Mutuku.

Mohammed was arrested on April 29, 2016 and charged with eight counts related to terrorism including organizing meetings by making referrals regarding operations, financing and recruitment, tasking to translate pro-ISIS material for the purpose of terrorist activities.

The prosecution said he knowingly recruited youth to be members of ISIS by linking them up with other ISIS fighters in Libya and facilitating communication through social media platforms (namely twitter, Threema and Telegram) and email communications.

He was however acquitted on three charges.

“I grant the 1st accused person the benefit of doubt in count 3, 5 and 6 and acquit him under section 215 of the CPC.”

While convicting him, Mutuki noted that there was overwhelming information from ISIS in the form of videos and photographs in his gadgets.

This was after an examination was conducted on Mohammed’s phone and laptop.

Furthermore, she said Mohammed created most of the groups, whose agenda and meetings were in support of terrorist activities.

In the matter the prosecution called a total of 26 witnesses.

The prosecution while making their submissions urged the court to jail Mohammed for 90 years after considering the 8 years he has been in custody.

Prosecution counsel Duncan Ondimu also wants the sentence served consecutively and not concurrently.

Ondimu argued that the particulars of the charge and evidence shows that the offences were committed over a period of number of years and not a one off transaction.

“A look at the counts for which the convict has been convicted of on count 1 Provides for a period not exceeding 30 years,On behalf of the prosecution considering that he has been in custody for 8 years we propose a 22 years.”

“On the second count the sentence should not exceed 20 years , we propose a period of 12 years. Count four provides a sentence of 30 years, we propose a sentence of 22 years. The seventh count provides for a maximum sentence of 30 years we propose 22 years. On the last count provides for a maximum of 20 years we propose a period of 12 years,” Ondimu told the court.

Ondimu told the court Mohammed being a medical doctor working at Wote District Hospital by the time of his arrest knew what he was doing

Furthermore, he says Mohammed has not exhibited any remorse on his part or an attempt to atone for his deeds so as to see whether this court can visit mercy upon him.

“The defenseless nature of the victims should be noted that terrorism affects everyone in most cases they cannot defend themselves and in this case there was the use of technology to perpetrate the crime.”

On the part of the defense urged the court to consider a suspended sentence which they say can be supervised by a probation officer for a period of around three years

Mohammed’s parents regretted the move saying it was unfortunate that after eight years, they have not seen the benefits of the investments they made in their son.

“The parents to the convict have invested om their son to become a doctor. Parents would really like to see the dividends they have been unable to see for the past 8 years,” the defense told the court.

Furthermore, he said after eight years in custody, the convict had fulfilled the objectives of retribution, deterrence, rehabilitation, and restoration.

“Having lost the much that he has lost it is only a fool that will need to commit the similar offence .”

The court will sentence him on April 22.