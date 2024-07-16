Suspected Thugs Break into Roads PS Office in Nairobi, Steal Cash and Documents 

Police are investigating an incident in which suspected thugs broke into offices at the Department of roads at Public Works Building in Nairobi and stole cash and other valuables.

The break-in happened on July 14 at night, police said.

Security guards manning the building at Community area realized the incident long after it had happened.

Two major offices were apparently broken into.

Police said the office of the Principal Secretary (PS) State Department of Roads Engineer Joseph Mbugua situated on the 10th floor of the Works Building was broken into.

A safe that was in his office was found in the kitchen where it had been broken into and its contents stolen.

It is not clear what was stolen from the safe.

Further, the office of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), which is situated on the 11th floor of the same building was also broken into but it is not clear what was stolen from therein.

Detectives visited the scene and processed it as part of the probe. Police believe those behind the incident knew what they wanted and had prior information on the same.

The PS did not respond to our queries on the same.

The ministry is one of the most crucial and heavily funded as it handles many multi-billion road projects.