Suspected Thugs Break into Supermarket in Nandi, Steal Sh800,000

Police are looking for a gang that broke into a supermarket in Kabiyet, Nandi County, and stole Sh800,000.

The gang is also said to have escaped with assorted goods valued at about Sh500,000.

Police said the owner of Uzuri Supermarket located in Kabiyet Township reported unknown people broke into the facility and stole the cash and valuables.

It was established the said robbers gained entry by cutting the roof sheet.

Police said no arrest had been made so far but they are looking for the suspects.

In Nyamira Town, a woman was robbed of Sh100,000 in an attack behind the Guardian Hotel of Township Sub Location.

The woman was trailed and robbed of the cash and a mobile phone while at the gate of her rented house. The victim also suffered a deep cut on the forehead and right hand.

She was rushed to Nyamira County Referral Hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

In Nambale, Busia, a man was injured and robbed of his motorcycle in an attack.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was treated and later referred to Busia County Referral Hospital for further treatment.

In Kisii’s Ekerubo area, a family lost Sh280,000 to robbers.

The family said they had rushed a sick daughter to the hospital and when they came back they found the house broken into and money stolen.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

In Teso’s Angurai Trading Center, a shop was broken into and assorted goods were stolen therein.

Police established that unknown thugs gained entry into the shop by cutting and removing a section of an iron sheet and stole therein assorted electronic goods approximately worth Sh40,000.

Police say they are recording increased robbery with violence cases together with housebreaking and burglary.