T. J. McConnell Siblings: Get to Know Matthew and Megan

Timothy John McConnell Jr., known as T.J. McConnell, is an American professional basketball player for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Duquesne and Arizona.

McConnell has been with the Pacers since 2019, recently signing a four-year, $45 million contract extension after a career-best season, averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 assists per game in 2023-24.

Notably, he holds the record for the most steals in a half (9) and has recorded multiple triple-doubles throughout his career.

Siblings

T.J. has two siblings, Matthew and Megan.

Matthew, known as “Matty,” played basketball at Robert Morris University, while both he and T.J. are among the only players in Chartiers Valley High School history to score over 2,000 points.

Megan was a standout at Chartiers Valley and currently plays as a guard for Duquesne University’s women’s basketball team.

College career

McConnell began his collegiate basketball journey at Duquesne University from 2011 to 2013.

In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact, averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

His performance earned him a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team.

During his sophomore year, he continued to develop his skills, increasing his scoring average and contributing significantly to the team’s success.

After two years at Duquesne, McConnell transferred to the University of Arizona, where he played from 2013 to 2015 under head coach Sean Miller.

In his junior year, he averaged 10.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game, helping lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament.

By his senior year, he had solidified his role as a key player, averaging 8.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds while earning All-Pac-12 honors.

His leadership and defensive skills were crucial for Arizona’s success during this period.

NBA career

McConnell’s professional career began when he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in September 2015 after going undrafted in the NBA Draft.

In his rookie season, he quickly became a fan favorite due to his hustle and playmaking ability, averaging 6.4 points and 4.0 assists per game.

Notably, in April 2017, he recorded a triple-double against the Milwaukee Bucks, showcasing his versatility as a guard.

He also set a franchise record for assists in a single game with an impressive 19 assists against the New York Knicks in March 2018.

In July 2019, McConnell joined the Indiana Pacers as a free agent.

He quickly established himself as an integral part of the team’s rotation due to his defensive prowess and playmaking skills.

During the 2023-24 season, he had a career-best performance, averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 assists per game while maintaining his reputation as a tenacious defender.

His contributions led to him signing a four-year, $45 million contract extension with the Pacers in July 2024, reflecting his value to the team.

Accolades

McConnell has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, he was recognized as an AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2015 and earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors the same year.

He was also named to the Second-Team All-Pac-12 in 2014 and was a member of the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team in both 2014 and 2015.

In the NBA, McConnell set the record for the most steals in a half with nine steals on March 3, 2021.

He became the first player since Mookie Blaylock in 1998 to record a triple-double with points, steals, and assists, achieving this feat off the bench.

Additionally, he is recognized as the first player in Philadelphia 76ers history to record a triple-double off the bench during the 2017-18 season.