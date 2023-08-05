Talks Not About Power Sharing – Ruto Insists

President William Ruto has insisted that talks with the opposition are not about the sharing of power.

The President on Saturday maintained that the talks will be centred on people issues.

He said the time for competitive politics and positions for leaders ended in the last election.

“The work ahead of us is about the needs of the people,” he pointed out.

He spoke during his first day of the Mt Kenya development tour, addressing traders and the people of Githurai, Juja, Kenol, Makuyu, Kambiti, Makutano, Kagio, Baricho and Karatina.

The head of state was flanked by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria, Alice Wahome, Governors Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and MPs led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah.

Ruto said his administration will act firmly against any attempts to violence in politics.

He said he will not tolerate the destruction of property, disruption of businesses and loss of lives.

“We are a democratic country that abides by the rule of law,” he said.

Mr Gachagua said the government had put in place robust measures aimed at transforming Kenya.

“Our job is to support you to achieve these goals, and we will not allow anyone to distract you,” he said.

On his part, Mr Mudavadi called on the Opposition to respect the country’s democracy and give the government a chance to serve the people.

“The president’s most important duty is to restore the economy that was left in bad shape by the previous regime,” he said.

Ichungw’ah said the Kenya Kwanza team in the bipartisan talks will not entertain talks about a handshake and power sharing of government.

“We know inclusivity is a form of Handshake, and we will not have such an item in the talks.”

The Majority Leader said election issues were conclusively addressed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Supreme Court of Kenya in line with the law.

“The audit of the election that they are asking for was done by Supreme Court,” he added.

Mr Ichung’wah said the Government was addressing the cost of living by providing subsidised fertiliser to increase the country’s food production capacity.

Mr Nyoro said threats and protests by the opposition will not derail the Government’s development agenda.

“We will not allow for a handshake. Let us focus on service delivery to the people so that our country can move forward,” he said.

Mr Wamatangi said they will work with the national government to realise the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“We will support you in implementing development programmes that will transform the lives of the people,” he said.

The building of modern markets in counties, equipped with value addition facilities, will cut down losses and expand traders’ earnings, thereby reduce poverty in our country. That is our priority in the Plan as we transform Kenya.

In Githurai, the President opened the area’s modern market and commissioned the Ruiru-Juja and Greater Githurai Water Project.

It is expected to serve more than 500,000 people in Ruiru, Githurai, Mwihoko and Kahawa.

He also commissioned the Kagio Water Project and launched the Marua-State Lodge Road in Karatina.

