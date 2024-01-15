Tanzania Bans KQ Flights From January 22 in Reciprocity Dispute

Tanzania is set to ban Kenya Airways (KQ) flights from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam.

In a statement, Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said the ban will take effect from January 22.

The authority explained that the move was in response to Kenya’s denial of cargo flights by Air Tanzania between Nairobi and Third Countries, contrary to Section 4 of Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services between Tanzania and Kenya signed on November 24, 2016.

“This decision is based on the principle of reciprocity, following the refusal by the Kenyan authorities to grant approval for ATCL’s cargo flights despite the clear provisions of the MoU,” read the statement in part.

Tanzania, however, emphasized its commitment to international aviation regulations and bilateral agreements.

“The United Republic of Tanzania shall always strive to adhere to the principles of Chicago Convention 1944 and Bilateral Air Services Agreement between States.”

The sudden suspension of KQ flights is expected to significantly impact passengers traveling between the two countries.

Thousands rely on this route for business, tourism, and family connections. While alternative airlines operate on the route, the loss of KQ’s flights will undoubtedly lead to reduced options and potentially higher fares.

The dispute between Tanzania and Kenya over air travel rights has been simmering for several months.

In August 2020, Tanzania banned KQ flights for a brief period after Kenya excluded Tanzanians from a list of countries whose citizens could enter without quarantine restrictions.

The ban was later lifted, but tensions remained high.

The current situation raises concerns about the future of air travel between the two countries.

Both Tanzania and Kenya stand to lose from this disruption, particularly the tourism and business sectors.