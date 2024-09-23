Tanzania’s Opposition Leader Freeman Mbowe Arrested in Dar es Salaam

National Chairman of the opposition party Chadema, Freeman Mbowe, was arrested Monday morning in the Magomeni area of Dar es Salaam.

This happened as he addressed journalists over a planned protest.

The party’s Vice Chairman for Tanzania Mainland, was also arrested at his home in Tegeta, just hours before the planned protests were scheduled to begin.

Mbowe had just arrived in a small vehicle and began addressing the media when police intervened to arrest him.

His arrest follows his recent announcement of planned protests to condemn a series of kidnappings and murders, including the case of party member Ali Kibao.

Despite the plans for peaceful demonstrations, police spokesperson David Misime had previously declared the protests illegal. Mbowe said that the party’s focus on these issues is driven by demands for accountability, including calls for the resignation of the Minister of Home Affairs, Hamad Masauni, and other senior security officials.

He also highlighted the urgent need for the return of party leaders who have been abducted, either alive or deceased, naming Deusdetith Soka, Dioniz Kipanya, Jacob Mlay, and Mbwana Kombo among them.

Police said they were looking for more party officials for questioning.