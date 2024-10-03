Close Menu
    Tanzanian Authorities Suspend Mwananchi Communications’ Online Services for 30 Days

    Tanzanian authorities have suspended Mwananchi Communications’ online media services, a subsidiary of Nation Media Group, for 30 days.

    However, the company will continue to operate its local publications.

    Mpoki Thomson, the managing director of The Citizen, stated that the suspension was issued by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority due to the publication of prohibited content that violates the Electronic and Postal Communication (Online Content) Regulation of 2020.

    Thomson assured readers that they remain committed to delivering high-quality journalism that empowers the nation. “

    We will continue to serve you, our esteemed readers, through our daily print editions and other non-online products while we engage with the regulators on the way forward,” he said.

    Tanzania is set to hold a general election next year.

     

