TARDA Issues Flooding Alert For Upper And Lower Tana River Basins

Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (TARDA) has issued flooding alert for residents of the Upper and Lower Tana River Basins.

This follows MET Depertment warning of persisting heavy rainfall.

TARDA in a notice said there is a surge in rainfall within the Nyambane Hills catmint area, spanning Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties, resulting in a significant increase in the flow of the Tana River.

This surge has resulted in a significant increase in the flow of the Tana River, subsequently leading to the overtopping of the river banks in Garissa and inundating adjacent areas towards the Tana Delta.

“As a consequence, this has caused a substantial rise in the Tana River flow overtopping the banks of Garissa and inundating the adjacent areas towards the Tana Delta,” read the statement.

TARDA further reported that the rapid surge in water levels along the Tana River at Garissa has surpassed the 4-meter flood alarm threshold by over one meter within the last 24 hours.

Additionally, the Mount Kenya and Aberdare catchments have witnessed substantial rainfall, resulting in swift rises in the levels of Sven Forks dams.

“In light of these developments, we urge residents to remain vigilant and prepared,” stated TARDA.

The authority assured the public that it is actively monitoring the dam levels along the Tana River, with a primary focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of all communities in the affected areas.