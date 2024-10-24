‘Tarzan’ Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86

Ron Ely, best known for playing the title role in the 1960s NBC series Tarzan, has died at the age of 86.

His daughter, Kirsten Casale Ely, confirmed to the Associated Press that Ely passed away on September 29 at his home in Los Alamos, California.

Though not as widely recognized as Johnny Weismuller, the Olympic swimmer who portrayed Tarzan in earlier films, Ely left a lasting mark on the character.

His portrayal of the iconic jungle hero in the TV series helped shape the image of Tarzan for a new generation.

“He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man, and leader,” Kirsten Ely shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. “He had a positive impact on everyone he met, and there was something truly magical about him.”

In 2019, Ely was thrust back into the public eye when his wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, was tragically killed in their Santa Barbara home by their son, Cameron Ely. Cameron, 30, was shot and killed by police during the incident. Ron Ely later questioned the justification for his son’s shooting.

Ely’s career highlights include hosting the Miss America pageant in the early 1980s, where he met his wife Valerie, a former Miss Florida. The couple married in 1984 and had three children together. Ely retired from acting in 2001 to focus on his family but briefly returned in the 2014 TV movie Expecting Amish.

During his time as Tarzan, Ely was known for doing his own stunts, often working with wild animals like tigers and chimpanzees. Despite the risks, he took on the role after the original actor was injured during filming.

Ely’s other notable work includes the 1975 action film Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze and two mystery novels he authored in the 1990s.

He is survived by his daughters, Kirsten Casale Ely and Kaitland Ely Sweet.