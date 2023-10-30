Taxi Stolen from Nairobi Intercepted in Ahero in Dramatic Chase

A taxi that had been stolen in Embakasi area, Nairobi was recovered in Ahero, Kisumu hours later.

The recovery was made after a dramatic chase between police and the occupants who were headed for Kisumu. The occupants managed to escape after abandoning the car on the roadside, police said. The car was robbed from a driver who had picked up a passenger at Taj Mall area to Ruai at the weekend.

The driver told police upon reaching at the said destination, the two occupants were joined by two other men who turned to be thugs.

The gang bundled the driver to the car and drove with him. He said they robbed him of Sh300, a mobile phone and his driving license.

He was later dropped at Mutarakwa area in Maimahiu and drove off with the car before he reported the matter. The car was later circulated and intercepted at Ahero area in Kisumu.

The driver and three passengers were headed for Kisumu when they realized they were being trailed. Police said the occupants of the car sped off from a roadblock that had been laid in the area and later escaped on foot.

They abandoned the car on the roadside as police pursued them and escaped. A hunt on the men is ongoing, police said. The suspects had used a mobile phone to book the car for their intended trip from Embakasi to Ruai where the driver was attacked first, which helped police to pursue them.

Police say they have seen a rise of cases where cars are stolen from Nairobi and driven upcountry and at times out of the country to be sold off. Some of the cars are dismantled and sold as spare parts.

A police squad is pursuing the gang behind the trend.