Taylor Swift Gifts Eras Tour Team Sh197 Million in Bonuses

Taylor Swift has rewarded her Eras Tour performers and crew with an impressive Sh197 million in bonuses on top of their regular salaries.

The pop superstar, 34, appreciated the team members who brought her record-breaking tour to life, from dancers and choreographers to technicians and security staff.

Over nearly two years, Swift distributed generous bonuses among many contributors, including her band members, hair and makeup artists, wardrobe stylists, truck drivers, caterers, and production staff.

In August 2023, it was reported that Swift gave more than Sh55 million in bonuses following the conclusion of the U.S. leg of her tour.

Each of the approximately 50 truck drivers who transported her equipment reportedly received Sh14 million, with others such as dancers and technicians also benefiting from substantial payouts.

The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and concluded Sunday, brought in over Sh292 billion in ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

Swift, who became a billionaire during the tour, performed 149 shows across five continents, entertaining over 10 million fans.

During her final concert in Vancouver, Swift reflected on the journey, calling it “the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done.” She thanked her fans and team, describing the experience as “the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.”