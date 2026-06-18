Telkom Kenya Loses Over 160,000 Subscribers

Telkom Kenya lost more than 160,000 mobile subscribers in the three months to March 2026, extending a prolonged decline that has seen the telecommunications operator slip from Kenya’s third-largest mobile network to fifth place in less than two years.

Latest data released by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) shows that Telkom Kenya’s active mobile subscriber base fell to 584,434 as of March 2026, down from 744,902 recorded in December 2025.

The decline represents a loss of 160,468 subscribers during the quarter, highlighting the operator’s continued struggle to retain customers amid intense competition in the telecommunications sector.

The subscriber losses came despite robust growth across Kenya’s mobile market. According to the regulator, the country recorded its strongest quarterly expansion on record, with active mobile subscriptions rising by 5.7 million to reach 84.1 million during the period under review.

Telkom’s declining market position has enabled smaller rivals to overtake the operator. Both Equitel and Jamii Telecommunications Limited (JTL) have surpassed Telkom in subscriber numbers as market leaders continue to consolidate their dominance.

As of March 2026, Equitel had an active subscriber base of 1.5 million customers, while JTL, which operates the Faiba mobile network, recorded 883,944 active subscribers.

The latest figures underscore the widening gap between Telkom and the country’s leading mobile operators, with Safaricom and Airtel Kenya continuing to strengthen their positions through aggressive network expansion, product innovation and customer acquisition strategies.

Industry analysts attribute the changing market dynamics to increased competition, evolving consumer preferences and the growing demand for data-driven services, which have reshaped the telecommunications landscape in recent years.

The continued decline in Telkom’s subscriber base raises fresh questions about the operator’s ability to reverse its fortunes and regain market share in an increasingly competitive sector.

Kenya’s telecommunications industry remains one of the fastest-growing in the region, driven by rising smartphone adoption, increased internet usage and growing demand for digital financial services and mobile connectivity.