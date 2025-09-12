Temuera Morrison, MNZM, is a New Zealand actor, director, producer, and musician with an estimated net worth of $5 million. He is best known internationally for his work in the Star Wars franchise, where he portrayed Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and later took on the role of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian (2020) and The Book of Boba Fett (2021).

With a career spanning over four decades, Morrison has more than 70 acting credits across film, television, and voice work, along with ventures in directing, producing, and music.

Temuera Morrison Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth December 26, 1960 Place of Birth Rotorua, New Zealand Profession Director, Producer, and Musician

Early Life

Temuera Derek Morrison was born on December 26, 1960, in Rotorua, New Zealand. He was raised by his mother, Hana, and father, Laurie, who was a musician, alongside his sister Taini, a kapa haka performer. Morrison attended Wesley College in Auckland and later Western Heights High School in Rotorua before studying drama through New Zealand’s Special Performing Arts Training Scheme. His artistic upbringing and cultural heritage shaped his path into acting and performance.

Acting Career

Morrison made his screen debut in the 1973 adventure film Rangi’s Catch. He went on to appear in projects throughout the 1980s before gaining major recognition as Dr. Hone Ropata in the soap opera Shortland Street (1992–1995, 2008).

His breakout film role came in 1994 with Once Were Warriors, where his powerful portrayal of Jake “The Muss” Heke earned him international acclaim. He reprised the role in What Becomes of the Broken Hearted? (1999), further cementing his reputation.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Morrison appeared in international films such as Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997), Six Days Seven Nights (1998), and Barb Wire (1996). He also starred in Vertical Limit (2000) and The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996), showing his versatility across genres.

Star Wars Legacy

Morrison became a fan favorite when he joined the Star Wars universe, first playing bounty hunter Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones (2002). He also voiced and appeared as the clone troopers in Revenge of the Sith (2005) and later re-recorded Boba Fett’s dialogue for the original trilogy DVD releases.

In 2020, he returned as Boba Fett in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, a role that led to his own spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett (2021). He has also voiced characters in several Star Wars video games, including Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and Star Wars Battlefront.

Other Film and Television Work

Beyond Star Wars, Morrison’s career has included significant roles in Green Lantern (2011), Aquaman (2018), and its sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). He voiced Chief Tui in Disney’s Moana (2016), a global box office hit, and starred in the historical series Frontier (2018).

His filmography also includes Couples Retreat (2009), The Scorpion King 3 (2012), Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019), and Occupation: Rainfall (2021).

Other Ventures

In addition to acting, Morrison has ventured into directing and producing. He directed the short film The Lost Pearl (2016) and co-produced The Life and Times of Temuera Morrison (2013). He also released a music album titled Tem in 2014, reflecting his love for performance beyond film.

Temuera Morrison Awards and Recognition

Morrison’s talent has earned him numerous accolades. He won Best Performance in a Dramatic Role: Male for Once Were Warriors (1994) and Best Actor for What Becomes of the Broken Hearted? (1999) at the New Zealand Film and TV Awards. He has also been recognized with nominations from the Chicago Film Critics Association and the Behind the Voice Actors Awards.

In 1996, he was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for his contributions to drama.

Temuera Morrison Net Worth

With an estimated net worth of $5 million, Temuera Morrison’s wealth reflects his long-standing career in film, television, and music.