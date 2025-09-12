Terrence C. Carson Net Worth

Terrence C. Carson, popularly known as T.C. Carson, is an American actor, singer, dancer, and producer with a net worth of $2 million. Over the years, Carson has built a successful career on television, film, and voice acting. He is best recognized for his role as Kyle Barker in the hit Fox sitcom Living Single (1993–1998) and for voicing iconic characters such as Kratos in the God of War video game series (2005–2013) and Mace Windu in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008–2014; 2020).

Aside from acting, Carson has a strong musical background, having released albums such as Truth (2002), Live in Beverly Hills (2014), and My Funny Valentine (2015). He also showcased his talents in stage musicals like The Wiz and Dreamgirls.

Early Life

Terrence Connor Carson was born on November 19, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois. Raised by a single mother in the LeClaire Courts housing projects, Carson grew up with an appreciation for both discipline and creativity. He later studied at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, where he majored in architecture and creative design. During his time there, he also became a member of the Iota Phi Theta fraternity.

Career Beginnings

Carson’s professional acting career started with the 1989 television film A Mother’s Courage: The Mary Thomas Story. He later appeared in the comedy Livin’ Large! (1991) and the Fox adventure series Key West (1993).

His breakthrough came the same year when he was cast as Kyle Barker on Living Single, a role that made him a household name. He starred on the show until 1998, though his time on the series was cut short due to salary disputes with producers. Years later, Carson revealed that he and his co-stars were frustrated by pay disparities compared to the cast of Friends, a show that filmed on the same Warner Bros. lot. Reflecting on that period, he said:

“We were getting less all around. And then they created Friends and gave them everything… To watch that, to be on our lot and to watch that, was really kind of a slap in the face.”

Despite the challenges, Carson remained proud of the cultural impact of Living Single on African-American audiences.

Other Acting Work and Voice Roles

Beyond Living Single, Carson built a diverse career in film and television. He appeared in movies such as Gang Related (1997), U-571 (2000), and Final Destination 2 (2003). On television, he had guest roles in shows like The Jamie Foxx Show, Half & Half, Greenleaf, and Last Call.

As a voice actor, Carson became especially celebrated. He portrayed Mace Windu in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and other related projects, and he gave life to Kratos in the God of War series, earning critical praise for his deep and commanding performance. He also voiced characters in animated series such as Afro Samurai and Life with Louie.

Music and Theater

In addition to acting, Carson is an accomplished singer and performer. He has released several music albums blending jazz and R&B and has performed in major stage productions, including Dreamgirls and The Wiz. His live performances further solidified his reputation as a versatile entertainer.

Personal Life

Carson has been outspoken about industry inequalities and has used his platform to advocate for fairness in Hollywood. Outside his professional career, he has participated in cultural and civic events, such as honoring the late Congressman John Lewis, whom he described as a “national treasure.”

Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Carson has received multiple nominations and awards. He won a Joseph Jefferson Award in 1988 for his performance in The Colored Museum and has earned NAACP Image Award nominations for his work on Living Single and A Wesley Christmas (2023). His voice work in Star Wars: The Clone Wars also earned recognition, including a BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award in 2013.

